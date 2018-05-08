BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in Pennsylvania say a man turned to the dark side and allegedly beat his mother with a Star Wars lightsaber.

Andrew Vargas, 42, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after officers found his 75-year-old mother, Joan, bleeding from her head.

EMS workers and the Sandy Township Police Department were reportedly called to the home on April 27 to deal with Joan Vargas, who was allegedly having mental health issues.

By the time officers arrived, an ambulance was already treating the elderly woman’s injuries.

“Joan stated that her son had hit her repeatedly with what she called a light saber,” police reported in court records.

Officers added that the son “began striking her with this saber in the head, on her back/neck area and on her wrist,” but the mother did not know why he attacked her.

The 42-year-old denied attacking his mother and alleged that the senior struck herself because of her “many issues.”

The Jedi mind trick did not work on the officers, who took Andrew Vargas to Clearfield County Jail. According to The Smoking Gun, the saber-wielding criminal has been previously arrested for theft, drunk driving and criminal trespass.

