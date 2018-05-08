BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From one of Baltimore’s rising stars, to one of the city’s homicide victims. Detectives are working around the clock to figure out who murdered Ray Glasgow III.

The 17-year-old was a distinguished student-athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

The emergency calls following the shooting that killed Glasgow were released Tuesday.

“I just don’t get it, it doesn’t make any sense that someone would do this to my cousin,” one of Glasgow’s cousins said.

Overcome with tears, those who knew Glasgow are left wondering why.

The teen’s murder is a disturbing reality that’s hit this city hard.

“People in this city are just killing each other for no reason whatsoever,” another one of Glasgow’s cousins said.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, shots rung out in southeast Baltimore.

Glasgow and friends were sitting in a parked car along Eden St. when a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

Police say none of them were the intended victims.

“We’re still searching for that white Nissan Altima and the shooter. This was a case of mistaken identity,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa.

Since then, investigators blasted out a photo of the suspected killer’s car, a white Nissan Altima that’s yet to be located.

“Detectives have been working on this case since Saturday, and have yet to stop,” the commissioner added.

Glasgow had a bright future in the palm of his hands.

A budding two-sport star at Baltimore City College and an excellent scholar, who impacted both friends and strangers. He was the captain of his lacrosse team, had recently started visiting colleges, and had just attended prom.

While the community tries make sense of the senseless murder, the commissioner vows whoever pulled the trigger won’t slip away.

“We’re not going to stop until that trigger puller is behind bars,” De Sousa said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of that white Nissan Altima is urged to call police immediately.

