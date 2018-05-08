BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have charged Edgar Alfonso Borrera, 26, with attempted first-degree murder of a correctional officer. Borrera was already incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Police say around 4:58 Sunday morning, Borrea assaulted the correctional officer on an upper tier of the facility in front of the cells. They say he repeatedly punched and struck the victim in the face and upper body with a weapon fashioned from hard plastic and a milk carton.

They say afterwards another inmate came to the victims aid and attempted to contain Borrera while other correctional officers responded.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries including fractured bones in his face and lacerations to his forehead.

Borrera has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault of a correctional officer. He remains incarcerated due to unrelated criminal charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook