BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Trade rumors involving Baltimore Orioles short stop/third baseman Manny Machado have been churning for months.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Chicago Cubs are expected to talk with the O’s about Machado soon.

The two sides haven’t been able to reach a deal in the past, but signs show Machado may be traded this season or he’ll walk and join another team next season.

In December, MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported the Cubs made an offer to the Orioles for Machado that included Addison Russell, Albert Almora Jr. and Mike Montgomery.

The O’s declined the offer, potentially keeping Machado through the 2018 season.

Machado is off to a good start this season with nine home runs and a batting average of .346.

The Orioles currently have the second-worst record in the MLB at 8-26.

Time will tell if Machado finishes this season in Charm City.

