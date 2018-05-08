BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested two men connected to a gas station shooting in Baltimore County Sunday night.

Police say Anthony Rogers Ferguson and Demiquo Deontae Wilson, both 20, were caught on surveillance camera in Parkville shooting and wounding a 23-year-old man at an Exxon gas station located in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard.

Detectives say the victim was driving out of the gas station when the suspects approached his vehicle on foot and fired shots, striking the man in the upper body.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene on foot and the victim drove home, where he called 911 and was then taken to the hospital.

Ferguson and Wilson have been charged with attempted murder and firearm charges and were denied bail.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, according to officers.

