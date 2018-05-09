BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Daryl De Sousa has made several recent changes to his top command staff.

The Baltimore Sun reports De Sousa has tapped another former Drug Enforcement Agency official, Chief David Cali, to head the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which handles internal affairs and investigations. He replaced the retiring Chief Rodney Hill, whose tenure was marked by a series of departmental scandals.

Cali’s last DEA assignment involved overseeing the agency’s internal inspection program. He joins the deputy commissioner of strategic and support services, Gary Tuggle, as DEA alumni in the department.

De Sousa has also reassigned Col. Perry Stanfield from chief of patrol to head of the Institute for Community Police Relations & Downtown Engagement. A department spokesman didn’t provide a reason. Lt. Col. Deron Garrity is the new chief of patrol.

