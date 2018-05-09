LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police sergeant facing charges of assault and office misconduct after being accused of striking a dirt biker with his cruiser has been acquitted.

Local media outlets report a Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge found Sgt. Jason Sarver not guilty Tuesday of the charges he faced stemming from a pursuit last year.

According to WTOP-FM , the judge said he didn’t think prosecutors proved Sarver intentionally hit the rider, based on body camera and cruiser footage.

Sarver’s attorney Jeffrey Harding told reporters Sarver was “ecstatic.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook