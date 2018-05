ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 47-year-old woman from Essex.

Lisa Marie Urban was last seen on May 2 in the unit block of South Paca Street wearing a red shirt.

She has a tattoo of a unicorn on her right ankle.

Her family told police it’s unusual for her not to check in with them.

If you have information on Urban’s location, call county police at 410-307-2020.

