BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least two people were taken into custody after police chase that began in Baltimore County ended in Baltimore Wednesday morning.

The Baltimore County Police Department says the chase began after two suspects stole a vehicle.

The pursuit ended at Greenspring and Cold Spring Ln. in north Baltimore, and police say both suspects involved were taken into custody.

#BREAKING: Police pursuit ends at Greenspring & Coldspring in N Baltimore. Police surrounding black Acura. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/qiRNtkQu25 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 9, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

