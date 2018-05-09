BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER:  Everything You Missed In The Opioid Epidemic Town Hall | Get Help For Opioid Addiction | Got Questions?
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least two people were taken into custody after police chase that began in Baltimore County ended in Baltimore Wednesday morning.

The Baltimore County Police Department says the chase began after two suspects stole a vehicle.

The pursuit ended at Greenspring and Cold Spring Ln. in north Baltimore, and police say both suspects involved were taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.

