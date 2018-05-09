BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Much of the Port of Baltimore’s cargo comes equipped with wheels; some with very big wheels. Heavy equipment that must roll on and off ships.

Called Ro-Ro for short, it’s a vital cargo.

According to Port of Baltimore spokesman Richard Scher “the Port of Baltimore handles more roll on, roll off cargo, which is generally farm and construction equipment, than any other port in the U.S.”

And for the 22nd year the Port is staging its Ro-Ro Rodeo, where 240 newly hired longshoremen must learn how to operate dozens of pieces of heavy equipment.

“The bigger equipment I’ve learned is easier to drive, so I like the big stuff,” says new hire Pia Tucker.

The trainers come from the equipment manufacturers, like Jimmy Smith with link-belt excavators.

“I slept better last night knowing a hundred people got trained yesterday on how to use our machines,” Smith said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook