BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Baltimore-area schools are listed in the 10 best high schools in Maryland, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Among the top 10 in state are River Hill High in Clarksville at no. 4 (Howard County Public Schools), Marriotts Ridge High in Marriottsville at no. 6 (Howard County Public Schools), Centennial High in Ellicott City at no. 7 (Howard County Public Schools), Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore at no. 8 (Baltimore County Public Schools), Towson High Law and Public Policy in Towson at no. 9 (Baltimore County Public Schools) and Urbana High in Ijamsville at no. 10 (Frederick County Public Schools).

To rank schools, U.S. News worked with the research firm RTI International. The magazine analyzed state reading and math assessment scores, demographic information, graduation rates, and college-readiness measurements such as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

Maryland overall came in third in the nation, with 24.1 percent of its high schools earning gold or silver medals.

According to the magazine, 48 Maryland schools were given gold and silver rankings.

Baltimore County Public Schools had eight total schools on the list including [they are listed by both state and national ranking]: Western School of Technology, Dulaney High School (11/517) , George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (15/560), Catonsville High School (35/1,743), Loch Raven High School (38/1,959) and Sparrows Point High School (54).

The other top five schools in the state were in Montgomery County.

View the full list of Maryland schools and how they rank here.

