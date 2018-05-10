BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested Ronald Lee Scott, 27, for the Saturday shooting of a man in Essex.

Scott is charged with attempted 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. on May 5 and found an adult male victim in the area of Stemmers Run Road and North Marlyn Avenue. The victim had a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Police say he was involved in an encounter with Scott when the shooting happened. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in good condition. Police believe he was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information on the case to contact them at 410-307-2020.

