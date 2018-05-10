BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has been charged with failure to file his federal taxes for three straight years.

The 53-year-old was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file a U.S. tax return. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

According to authorities, De Sousa failed to file a federal return for 2013, 2014, and 2015, while he was employed by the Baltimore Police Department.

He made $93,104 in 2013, $101,985 in 2014 and $127,089 in 2015 — all making it required by law that he file taxes by the April 15 deadline of the following year.

Darryl De Sousa Charging Documents by WJZ on Scribd

In a statement released via Twitter, De Sousa took responsibility for not filing his taxes.

“I fully admit to failing to file my personal Federal and State taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015. I did file my 2016 taxes and received an extension for my 2017 taxes. I have been working to satisfy the filing requirements and, to that end, have been working with a registered tax advisor. To be clear, I have paid Federal, state and local taxes regularly through the salary withholding process. While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfil my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs. Naturally, this is a source of embarrassment for me and I deeply regret any embarrassment it has caused the Police Department and the City of Baltimore. I accept full responsibility for this mistake and am committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED: Darryl De Sousa Officially Sworn In As Baltimore Police Commissioner

De Sousa replaced Kevin Davis as Baltimore Police Commissioner in February.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook