BALTIMORE (WJZ) — News of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s death has rocked the Baltimore County community.

Shock, saddened, disturbed. You’ll hear those words a lot Thursday, and there’s no other way to describe it.

Kamenetz was a man who had no health problems and no history of health issues. He ate well and was in good shape.

So for many local residents, it is hard to comprehend.

They woke up this morning in disbelief, which is the feeling throughout the community.

Kamenetz was someone who supported a lot of the businesses in Baltimore County, and he was a customer at many of the local shops.

Parents loved him, too, because he cared about the kids. He put more money into county public schools than any other county executive.

For many in Baltimore County, they lost not only a leader, but someone they considered a friend.

“I got a text from my dad, too, and I had to Google it because I couldn’t believe it at first,” said one local resident. “But yeah, really sad. Sudden passing, only 60 years old, and just prayers for him and his family, and there’s really nothing you can say to help someone as they deal with such a sudden thing.”

“He thought about the people, and that’s what I’m saying: human nature and heart. Thinking about the people that he represented,” another Baltimore Co. resident said. “I just thought of the grief the family is going through, and that everybody should say a prayer for the family. I think that there needs to be somebody that can follow gracefully in his footsteps.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook