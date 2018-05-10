BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police say a male was struck and killed by the Light Rail Thursday morning.

According to police, they received a call around 8:35 a.m. It happened at North Howard and West Lexington Street.

Light RailLink service has been temporarily suspended.A bus bridge will be used to take passengers between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Howard St. CLOSED from Mulberry St. to Baltimore St. Pedestrian struck by light rail train. Pedestrian is deceased. More info to follow.@BaltimorePolice Crash Investigators primary, collaborating with @mtamaryland pic.twitter.com/S29NCGX8aX — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) May 10, 2018

The identity and age of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WJZ for updates.

