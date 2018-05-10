BREAKING: Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60 | 'Shocked and Saddened': Colleagues Remember Kamenetz's Life and Career | Funeral Details
Filed Under:Baltimore Light Rail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police say a male was struck and killed by the Light Rail Thursday morning.

According to police, they received a call around 8:35 a.m. It happened at North Howard and West Lexington Street.

Light RailLink service has been temporarily suspended.A bus bridge will be used to take passengers between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.

The identity and age of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch