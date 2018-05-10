SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of an Oak Park man shot and killed in front of his two young daughters is looking for answers.

They say Roy Eunice was randomly shot at in front of his home while taking out the trash Saturday night.

“Family means so much to him and to take his life at 42 years old is just not fair. It’s a senseless killing,” said his sister Mary Thompson.

Thompson is trying to figure out why someone would want to take his life.

“This is a man who had just left his apartment, his two twin girls were inside. He went to dump a bag of trash in the dumpster,” she said.

It was then at around 10:30 Saturday night, that gunshots rang out in the Oak Park apartment complex on Broadway. One bullet pierced the front door, another hit Eunice in the chest.

“He told his daughters they need to call 911, they need to call their mom. He collapsed to the ground and died in front of his twin girls,” said Thompson.

Eunice is the father of three girls—twins and a 19-year-old. The family says he dedicated a lot of time volunteering at his children’s school.

“Their mother works two jobs. He’s the one that takes them to school, picks them up. He donates his time to the classroom, the teachers know him, the principal knows him well,” she said.

On Saturday, Eunice had just finished celebrating his twin’s 10th birthday.

“He was such a great father, uncle, friend, brother, friend,” said his niece Kenya Fraley.

Fraley says she’s certain the shooting was at random.

“No one would target him, he was such a good guy, everyone loved him,” said Fraley.

“It’s not fair, that now they have to grow up without their Dad over something that doesn’t make sense to any of us,” said neighbor Angeli Moua.

Friend and neighbor Tommy Gregory says he was planning a fishing trip with Eunice.

“That man was a good person, beautiful daughters, beautiful wife, he didn’t do anything to anybody,” he said.

Emotional and distraught, Eunice’s sister had some words for the shooter.

“I forgive you, but I need you to come forward and let me know why you did this,” she said.

The Oak Park community is no stranger to gun violence. Just a few months ago, in December, 16-year-old Timothy Jeter was gunned down near the same apartment complex. Neighbors say the city needs to pay more attention and are hoping more can be done before another life is lost.

“It’s not fair, now I have to live the rest of my life without my brother,” said Thompson.

Sacramento police say they have no motive or suspect description at this time. They’re investigating to determine whether or not this was a random act of violence.

