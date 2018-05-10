GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A building services worker at a Maryland high school is accused of inappropriately touching three girls over several years.

News outlets cite a statement from Montgomery County police that says a juvenile reported last week that 59-year-old Ancelmo Osmin Diaz had inappropriately touched her for around three years. Another juvenile told police the Gaithersburg High School employee had touched her for five years. An adult says Diaz did the same to her when she was 18. Authorities believe the assaults took place at his home and the victims were family members.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest May 3, and he turned himself in Tuesday. Charges include second-degree assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

School officials say he’s been placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

