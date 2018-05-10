BREAKING: Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60 | 'Shocked and Saddened': Colleagues Remember Kamenetz's Life and Career | Funeral Details
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front has crossed the region and drier, pleasant air is moving in.

Showers and storms crossed the area Thursday and a few spots reported small hail and a brief downpour.

Tomorrow will feature cooler temperatures and a good deal of sun, but clouds may come back by evening and a few showers may also break out.

Very warm summer-like air will rush back on Saturday as a warm front passes north of us. We may reach 90 degrees or better. More showers are expected later in the day, as well.

Much cooler air is on tap for Mother’s Day, but more showers are again likely.

