BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dallas Dance is scheduled to be released from jail two months early, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports Dance will be released from the Henrico County Jail in Virginia on Aug. 27. A judge signed an order modifying the location of his incarceration from Baltimore County so he could be closer to his family.

RELATED: Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Begins Prison Sentence

The judge also said Dance would be eligible for work release, according to The Sun.

Dance received a 6-month sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of perjury after failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.

RELATED: Fmr. Baltimore Co. Superintendent S. Dallas Dance Receives Sentence

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 5 years, and reportedly wanted Dance to serve at least a year and a half behind bars.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook