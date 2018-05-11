RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two infants found unattended in a car in Virginia have died.
Chesterfield Fire spokesman Jason Elmore tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that authorities responding Thursday afternoon to a car at an apartment complex found two infant children unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.
Both children were hospitalized. One of the babies was pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday afternoon. Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Friday morning that the second died several hours later on Thursday.
Police say both were about 5 months old.
Police are continuing to investigate. No further details were immediately released.
Those babies were innocent, HELPLESS and completely reliant upon their caretakers to keep them safe. The caretakers had a moral and legal obligation to protect those children from harm.
This happens every, single year, and is a sickening and grotesque reminder that there are some people in this world who simply should not procreate. I hope the State’s Attorney throws the book at the person or persons responsible for these tiny, innocent lives so unnecessarily lost. At a minimum, charge them with criminally negligent homicide. I pray they did not suffer. Rest in the arms of the angels, sweet, little souls.