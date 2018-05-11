Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.:  Friends, Colleagues Prepare To Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz | Road Closures | Traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two infants found unattended in a car in Virginia have died.

Chesterfield Fire spokesman Jason Elmore tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that authorities responding Thursday afternoon to a car at an apartment complex found two infant children unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Both children were hospitalized. One of the babies was pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday afternoon. Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Friday morning that the second died several hours later on Thursday.

Police say both were about 5 months old.

Police are continuing to investigate. No further details were immediately released.

  1. Deborah Taylor says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Those babies were innocent, HELPLESS and completely reliant upon their caretakers to keep them safe. The caretakers had a moral and legal obligation to protect those children from harm.

    This happens every, single year, and is a sickening and grotesque reminder that there are some people in this world who simply should not procreate. I hope the State’s Attorney throws the book at the person or persons responsible for these tiny, innocent lives so unnecessarily lost. At a minimum, charge them with criminally negligent homicide. I pray they did not suffer. Rest in the arms of the angels, sweet, little souls.

