BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Working with family can be tough sometimes, but for one mother-daughter pair in Baltimore it’s easy, because of their admiration and love for one another.

“Betties are confident chicks in Australian slang and in some women’s circles a “Betty’ is a best friend,” said Nancy Becker.

Becker and her daughter, Bridget Greaney, started 2Betties — a healthy snack business out of a kitchen in Locust Point — recently.

The 24-year-old Greaney, a political science major, found her true calling with these nut-based healthy snacks in college.

The donut-shaped rounds have no refined sugar, no grain, no gluten and no dairy.

Greaney developed three flavors — chocolate, vanilla and maple cinnamon in college and made fresh batches for mom and dad.

“And my mom, who had a previous career in business, was bringing the snacks into the office and people were like, ‘What is this? There are amazing. We need more,'” said Greaney.

They officially launched the business in January after working with a local chef to perfect the recipes.

“You got something here, and then we put our heads together,” Becker said.

2Betties’ snacks are available through the company’s website.

It’s $13.99 per bag containing six packs of two rounds.

“As a mother, to be working with my daughter, who I just adore, it just makes my heart jump,” Becker added.

