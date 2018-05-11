WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Overcooked fast food french fries were being blamed after firefighters were called to a home in Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hunter Street in Wilkinsburg around 2 a.m. for a report of smoke filling a home.

Resident Victor Tyree said the trouble started in the home’s kitchen.

“My girl tried to make McDonald’s french fries,” Tyree said. “McDonald’s french fries! And we burned up!”

Tyree, his wife, their children and their two dogs were all able to escape the home safely.

Tyree was grateful to firefighters and others who responded to the scene.

“I’m so thankful. Hey, I woke up not dead!”



The home did not appear to sustain any serious damage.

