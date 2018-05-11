BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former leader of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force was sentenced Friday in the corruption case.

Sgt. Thomas Allers was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Allers, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including nine robberies.

A federal indictment listed Allers as the officer-in-charge of the Gun Trace Task Force, an elite gun crimes unit, from July 2013 until June 2016. Federal prosecutors allege he tipped off other officers that they were under investigation.

RELATED: Police Sgt. Who Ran Corrupt Gun Unit Won’t Testify Against Fellow Officers

The corrupt gun unit has a connection to murdered detective Sean Suiter, who was scheduled to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation the day after his killing. Commissioner Kevin Davis has said there’s no evidence that is the reason Suiter was shot. He has asked the FBI to take over the investigation into Suiter’s murder.

Sergeant Allers has been with the BPD since 1996. The 28-page indictment lays out a number of charges, accusing Allers of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from citizens in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County.

MORE: Baltimore Police Sergeant Accused Of Stealing From Victims Pleads Not Guilty

In some of the cases, the victims were restrained. Prosecutors said in one case, Allers referred to it as taking “lunch money.”

In an April 2016 robbery and extortion, prosecutors contend Allers arrested a man, then went to his home and stole more than $10,000. That man was later released and killed because he could not pay a drug debt.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook