SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a woman became the first person found with a gun this year at a regional airport in Maryland.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites a release from the Transportation Security Administration that says an officer at the Salisbury Regional Airport detected a handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, at an X-ray checkpoint Wednesday.

The woman did not have a ticket for a flight, but had requested a gate pass from the airline to escort her child.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the checkpoint to detain the woman for questioning. She has not been identified.

The newspaper did not report if charges have been filed.

