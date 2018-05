BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Detectives are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman.

Police say Joan Alawode was last seen on May 10 in the 400 block of S. Wickham Road.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a red jacket, brown pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

