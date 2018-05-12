BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The funeral for 17-year-old Ray Glasgow III was held Saturday.

The Baltimore City College High School lacrosse captain was shot and killed a week ago.

Family, friends and a community are mourning the death of Glasgow, who was shot and killed May 5 while sitting in a car with a friend.

Friday police made an arrest.

“Hopefully–day before the funeral–this brings about a little bit more peace and closure for the family to know that the person we believe is responsible for his death is off the streets,” said Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Police believe Ray’s death was a case of mistaken identity.

His pastor says one of the last things Ray did was help his father paint the church his funeral was held in.

“Several times I walked up on him–he’s on the scaffold– he’s painting–and was able to talk to him about football and lacrosse,” said Pastor Randy Spann of Perfecting Prayer and Praise Ministries. “He was an earnest man, that–young man–that loved God, he loved his father and his mother, he loved his church and they would be here every time–every chance. He was just here and it just seems it’s like a big pill you’re trying to swallow and know that if you rise and set on Sunday and he’s gone and he was just here.”

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting. The suspect, 20-year-old shawn little, was charged with murder.

A total of four people were in the car at the time of shooting. One was wounded and two others were not hurt. Police don’t think any of them were the target.

