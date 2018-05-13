MOTHER'S DAY 2018:  WJZ Family Shares Stories About Their Mothers | Things To Do This Weekend With Mom
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Investigators were called to the scene at around 3:47 a.m. when a 2017 Lexus QX60 the woman was driving crossed over the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a guardrail. She was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Breaira Whitney Johnson of the 8800 block of Golden Tree Lane.

The crash is still under investigation.

