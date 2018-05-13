BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A bishop who was once a rector at a West Baltimore church will be preaching during the royal wedding in a few days’ time.

The Episcopal Church announced Bishop Michael Curry will preach at the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

Curry is the first African-American Presiding Bishop of the National Episcopal Church, but before that he lead congregations like St. James’ Episcopal Church in West Baltimore.

“I was excited. I had to double take to look at it, my eyes got watery,” says Dominique Sye, a member of the church.

The congregation’s current priest says he knew Bishop Curry before he landed on the world’s stage.

“He was very personable. If he didn’t have a collar on, you would never have known that he was a priest, because he’s just down to earth, easy to talk to,” says Rev. Melvin E. Truiett Sr.

In its announcement, the Episcopal Church says the selection of Bishop Curry to preach at the royal wedding is a departure from tradition because those sermons are usually given by senior members in the Church of England.

As Markle enters into a historic moment of her own, people in West Baltimore are watching and celebrating.

“I think they are a beautiful couple, beautiful couple. I agree with the fairytale love. They were meant for each other,” says Sye.

Bishop Curry served at the church in West Baltimore from 1988 to 2000.

