BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police report an officer involved shooting in Clinton, Md.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Woodyard Rd Monday morning. They say officers were responding to an alarm call at a fast food restaurant at 3:40 a.m. when they spotted the suspect inside at the safe. They say they set up a perimeter and called for the suspect to surrender.

According to police, one officer saw the suspect had a weapon and alerted the other officers. The suspect then allegedly came out of a side door with the weapon in his hand.

Photo of weapon: this is the suspect’s weapon recovered on scene of the officer-involved shooting. This incident was captured on the on-scene Supervisor’s in-car camera. pic.twitter.com/EJpyhnhXIH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 14, 2018

They say one officer shot the suspect once and the suspect died at the hospital. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

No officers were reported injured in the exchange.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more information.

