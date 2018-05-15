OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KWTV) — The Tulsa Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old Monday.

Authorities are looking for Hafza Hailey,7, who went missing from the 500 block of Mohwak Blvd., in Tulsa around 8 p.m. According to police, the family have listed several places where Ahmad and her daughter may be, ranging to Bixby to Edmond.

Law enforcement report Hailey’s mother, 39 year old Taheerah Ahmad duct tape and gagged her 3 children, before stabbing her 11 year old daughter and setting her house on fire. The 11-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital in Tulsa.

Police report, one 9-year-old was able to escape the home and call 911, while Ahmad abducted Hafza. Hafza was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress and is described to be wearing a puffy ponytail and gold bracelets on her wrist.

The suspect is described as 39 year-old Taheerah Ahmad, and is said to be Hailey’s biological mother.

Ahmad has curly black hair with gold highlights. She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Lexus RX330, with an Oklahoma paper tag, number UD-4967 or a navy blue 2011 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license tag 778MNX.

