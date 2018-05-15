WJZ WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed robbery was reported on Johns Hopkins University’s campus Monday night.

According to campus security, the robbery occurred on the north side of campus in the 200 block of East 32nd Street between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The police said they are looking for two suspects: a man with short hair, wearing all dark clothing and a black bandana around his neck and another man wearing all white.

A JHU student reported he was robbed at gunpoint by the two suspects who then took his wallet and cell phone. The suspects ran east on 32nd Street.

Baltimore Police are investigating the incident.

If you have additional information call Baltimore Police Department at 911 or Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777.

