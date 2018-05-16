WJZ BREAKING:  Major Flooding In Frederick Co.; No MARC Brunswick Service Wednesday 

By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ and the Orioles host the 11th annual Weather Field Trip Day at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

About 9,000 students, teachers, and parents from all around the region will participate.

They will have a chance to have fun learning about weather and science from the WJZ First Warning Weather team while enjoying an afternoon of baseball. WJZ-TV’s Jessica Kartalija, Meg McNamara, Bob Turk and Tim Williams will be in attendance.

Orioles Head Groundskeeper Nicole Sherry and National Meteorologist Chris Strong will also make appearances.

Those who attend Weather Day share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #WJZWeatherDay.

