BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 4-hour documentary on Adnan Syed, a Baltimore County resident who was found guilty in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in high school, will be released by HBO.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” has been in production since 2015 and will be directed by Academy Award® nominee Amy Berg.

The series will explore the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend Syed. Syed captured national attention when his story was the subject of the first season of the popular Serial podcast.

The documentary will re-examine the events that led of to Lee’s disappearance from “high school romance, forbidden love and cultural conflict, to the aftermath of her disappearance, the original police investigation and the present day, when Syed awaits a new trial.”

It’ll feature exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, friends and teachers of Lee and Syed and law enforcement and “groundbreaking’ revelations in the case.

The documentary will be released by Sky Atlantic in Europe.

