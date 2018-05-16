BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Maryland private high school and a former teacher after the teacher was arrested on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Monday, WJZ learned that Ryan Penalver, 27, was fired from Saint Frances Academy following his arrest. He had been a history teacher there since 2012.

Penalver is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student during this school year.

In a press release, it states the lawsuit has been filed “on behalf of Jill Doe, a current Saint Frances student, and all current and former students at Saint Frances Academy who were harassed, sexually assaulted, abused, exploited, and/or inappropriately touched by Ryan Penalver, a former teacher and administrator at Saint Frances Academy.”

The lawsuit names Penalver, as well as Saint Frances Academy, Inc. and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Baltimore (“Archdiocese”) as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that, “upon information and belief, Penalver harassed, engaged in inappropriate sexual communications with, and/or sexually abused, assaulted, and/or exploited other students at Saint Frances Academy.”

The lawsuit also alleges that “Saint Frances Academy administrators knew or should have known that, on or about November 12, 2017, Penalver had been formally charged with criminal harassment in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City. The lawsuit further alleges that, upon information and belief, prior to Penalver’s assault of Jill Doe, members of the Saint Frances school community had knowledge that Penalver had previously engaged in inappropriate communications with other students.”

Penavler has been charged with six counts including sexual abuse of a minor. He’s been released on his own recognizance, which means no bail money is paid to the court and no bond is posted. The suspect is released after promising, in writing, to appear in court for all upcoming proceedings.

A court date is set for June 12.

