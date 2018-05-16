WJZ BREAKING:  Major Flooding In Frederick Co.; No MARC Brunswick Service Wednesday 

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Getting a bit moist in the area I’d say…This is as wet a weather pattern as we have seen in quite some time. Rain will continue in the forecast for the next many days but today we expect nothing severe. That is a good thing as those storms last night caused some big flooding issues in, and around, Frederick. I mean there is enough water falling, and already laying around, in general. A burst of a couple of inches during a thunderstorm, again, is just what we do not need.

Tomorrow much the same as today. Rain and more thunderstorms around. Warm and humid temps, and conditions. But it is Friday we really need to be prepared for.

At weeks end it looks like a Low will drag a lot of moisture into the area. A couple of inches, plus, could be possible. Besides Frederick, I am a bit concerned, (but more so interested), in seeing how Elliott City will handle the potential deluge. After those Howard County floods a while back, measures were put in place to prevent that from happening again.

This is one time I hope the forecast falls flat on its face. I just don’t see that happening.

MB!

