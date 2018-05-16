WJZ BREAKING:  Major Flooding In Frederick Co.; No MARC Brunswick Service Wednesday 

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested on disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.

Henry County Police Deputy Chief Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him into the community.

