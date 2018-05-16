ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders who own stock in Southwest Airlines got a chance to meet with the company’s CEO in Annapolis.

Wednesday marked the first time a Southwest shareholders meeting was held in Maryland. Like many investors, Royce Watson bought stock “because I fly Southwest so often.”

Many people do, which brings Southwest big profits.

Two hundred and twenty-seven flights a day land and depart from BWI-Marshall Airport, making it the airline’s second biggest hub behind Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

In return, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly announced, “We have several major capitol projects underway as we speak to create more capacity so we can continue to grow and have plans to add a maintenance hangar.”

However, the good news comes against the backdrop of recent accidents, like the broken fan blade that resulted in an engine exploding, shrapnel shattering a window and a woman being killed.

All engines have now been inspected for other cracked fan blades.

“The findings have been zero, which is obviously good. Expected, but good news,” Kelly said.

Despite the accidents, flights have continued to be booked, according to Kelly.

