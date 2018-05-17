BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore/Washington/Annapolis metro area from 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The watch comes after days of rain has crossed the region. The National Weather Service says additional rainfall totals of 3-5 inches can be expected during the watch. The primary concern is for small streams and low-lying areas.

#WJZ Rain continues in the Mid-Atlantic. More, and even heavier rain on the way. pic.twitter.com/k33N0EaxHu — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 17, 2018

A state of emergency is in effect in Frederick County after a storm on Tuesday caused severe flooding. County officials are now asking residents to conserve their water over concerns that the waste water treatment plant may overflow. They ask that residents avoid using lots of water and appliances such as dish washers and washing machines.

The irony… there are WATER RESTRICTIONS in place for #Frederick after the water treatment plant is inundated by the nearby Monocacy River. Just one of the reasons why the Mayor declared a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/juRPZDqWvg — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) May 17, 2018

The damage to the county caused several road closures and flooded homes and businesses. The YMCA of Frederick procured $1M in damages and it will be closed for the remainder of the week.

There will also be limited Brunswick Line service on the MARC train due to the flooding.

