BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday proves fatal.

Police say they responded to I-695, prior to I-795 shortly after 5 p.m. and found the crash.

Investigators believe a red Chevrolet passenger car was traveling north on I-695 when traffic caused vehicles to slow own and the car hit the rear of a silver Volkswagen GTI.

The passenger of the Chevrolet is identified as Leonid Shamis, 59, who was injured in the crash and went into cardiac arrest. Shamis later died. The driver, Mikhail Shamis, 60, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen is identified as Leah Birdsell Nguyen, 46, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

