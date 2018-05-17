WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Md. Thurs. Afternoon; Local State Of Emergency In Fred. Co. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Cardiac Arrest, Fatal crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday proves fatal.

Police say they responded to I-695, prior to I-795 shortly after 5 p.m. and found the crash.

Investigators believe a red Chevrolet passenger car was traveling north on I-695 when traffic caused vehicles to slow own and the car hit the rear of a silver Volkswagen GTI.

The passenger of the Chevrolet is identified as Leonid Shamis, 59, who was injured in the crash and went into cardiac arrest. Shamis later died. The driver, Mikhail Shamis, 60, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen is identified as Leah Birdsell Nguyen, 46, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch