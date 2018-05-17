BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hunker down and get ready for more rain. Looking at our beauty shots of the Inner Harbor, misty-foggy-gray, all I can hear in my mind is that great Kris Kristofferson lyric from the song “Me and Bobby McGee, “Feelin near as faded as my jeans…” and there is more “fading” on the way. There is a slug of really heavy rain coming toward the Mid-Atlantic.

Be aware that tonight, through Saturday morning, a couple of inches of rain will fall here. And at times heavy rain. Since last Saturday night this will be our wettest period if you can imagine that! I think our alert graphic for flood advisories will be quite active. And those areas prone to flooding or ponding water will become quite problematic.

This is tough weather and we still don’t see a great clear out even on Preakness Saturday, or Sunday..though Sunday appears to be the better of the days. Into next week we see more disturbed weather coming our way. At that point the Memorial Day weekend looms on the horizon,..let’s hope for better. In the meantime stay alert on this forecast, and check back in with us here at wjz.com for breaking weather news, or developments.

MB!

