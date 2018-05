BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Montgomery College Rockville Campus has been evacuated because of a leaking propane tank nearby.

Authorities say a 1000 gallon propane tank at Suburban Propane is leaking after a valve was sheared off.

Nearby train and subway rail traffic has been stopped, but most main streets are still open.

MC ALERT: Rockville Campus Gas Odor: The evacuation order for the Rockville Campus is still active. DO NOT GO TO THE ROCKVILLE CAMPUS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. — Montgomery College (@montgomerycoll) May 17, 2018

No word on how long it could take to clear the scene.

