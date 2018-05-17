FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is responding to the Maryland neighborhoods effected by flooded to help clear roadways and drainage systems.

Frederick County saw historic flooring Tuesday night as well as other parts of Maryland.

MDOT crews are set to help clear downed trees and debris so that water can drain properly. Maryland is expected to see more rain this week.

Some tips for drivers to keep in mind during heavy rain storms:

“Turn Around-Don’t Drown” – it only takes a few inches of water to cause a vehicle to move;

Plan for extra travel time as some roads may flood and be temporarily closed;

Never attempt to remove a fallen tree from the roadway, especially if there are electrical wires tangled in the branches;

Should an intersection loose power and traffic signals become non-operational, treat all approaches of the intersection as a two or four-way stop;

Be aware of flood prone areas and avoid those routes;

Please don’t litter. Trash clogs storm drain systems and impacts highway drainage;

Remember State law requires the use of headlights when windshield wipers are being used; and

“Know before You Go” with 5-1-1 or log onto http://www.md511.org.

