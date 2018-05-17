BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Legendary Baltimore Oriole Cal Ripken Jr. sold his 25-acre estate to a fellow Oriole: Adam Jones.

The Athletic reports that Jones, 32, bought Ripken’s home – valued at $12.5 million – for a fraction of the price at an auction Saturday.

Jones is in the final year of his six-year, $85.5 million contract, but the purchase doesn’t guarantee that the outfielder will be back in black and orange next season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Jones, reportedly, is active in real estate and buys and sells homes in other cities too.

Jones currently has 7 home runs on the season and is batting .259.

