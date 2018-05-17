WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Md. Thurs. Afternoon; Local State Of Emergency In Fred. Co. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Baltimore bank last month.

Baltimore investigators say on April 20, an African-American man attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank, located in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue.

Detectives say the suspect handed the teller a note and indicated that he was armed.

Officers say the man appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with info is asked to call police.

