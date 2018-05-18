ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland agency is encouraging residents who have property damage from flooding to reach out.

The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation says people with flood damage may qualify to have their property assessments reduced.

Press Release: Tax Relief May Be Available For Property Owners Impacted By Heavy Rain and Flood Damage – To find contact information for your local assessment office and to access the Damaged Property Assessment Reduction Application, please visit: https://t.co/Da5Uu6HVew — MD_SDAT (@MD_SDAT) May 18, 2018

A list of the agency’s offices with contact information can be found on its website.

The agency’s offices have been in contact with county governments and other local organizations to offer assistance. Assessors with the agency will begin visiting areas affected by the severe weather, especially Washington and Frederick counties.

Western Maryland was hit by heavy rainfall this week. Additional storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

