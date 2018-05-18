BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flash Flood watches and warnings remain in effect for much of Maryland as the downpour continues. Conditions in Annapolis are expected to get worse as the rain continues.

Friday was a dark, dreary and increasingly damp evening in Annapolis

Even during the relative calm before the storm, there are those carrying on with business as usual.

“I feel safe getting on a boat, I don’t feel safe out here,” Jackie Neville of Annapolis said.

A group of midshipmen and their dates got drenched before heading out to sea for a party.

Don’t know if I would go out on a boat right now. Person around the dock told me it was a wedding party scheduled to go on rain or shine. pic.twitter.com/ftZXeJlZKY — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) May 18, 2018

[Reporter: You’re really not considered at all?]

“We’re in the Navy, we’re good,” Neville said.

Roads in the county, however, were no laughing matter.

The conditions are exactly the kind of thing emergency officials are warning the public about when they say, “Turn around, don’t drown,” especially when it comes to low-lying roads like a section of Maryland 450.

There’s plenty of signage ensuring no cars make out this far, but definitely something to mindful of when driving. This is a portion of Route 450 in AACO. pic.twitter.com/mjnPAGN11K — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) May 19, 2018

Route 450 is closed, but the concern is that more roads could look like the highway by the end of the weekend.

In waterlogged Frederick, historic flooding has taken nearly everything from some homeowners.

Tuesday and Wednesday flooding also resulted in an estimated $1 million worth of damage at the local YMCA in Frederick County. The county’s largest child care center is now closed.

A State of Emergency has been declared throughout the county.

In Montgomery County, reports of several downed trees because of saturated are also a growing concern.

A large tree fell on a home in Bethesda, but there were no injuries.

