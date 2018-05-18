BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a seven-year-old cold case.

Police say Lamonte Sherman was attacked on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie in May 2011.

Investigators say he tried to get away in his car, but he was critically injured and ended up crashing on Ritchie Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text “MCS plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook