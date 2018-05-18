WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:2018 Governor's Race, Ben Jealous, Democratic primary, Education Plan

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland wants to create universal pre-kindergarten and pay for it with tax revenue from legalizing marijuana.

Ben Jealous released the plan Friday.

Jealous is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. He’s calling his proposal: “Ending the Crisis of Opportunity: A plan to Better Educate Maryland’s Children.”

It also calls for increasing teacher pay by ensuring lottery and casino funds increase education funding. Jealous says he wants to raise teacher pay by 29 percent.

The plan includes approving a new funding formula for schools in next year’s legislative session.

The former head of the NAACP also is supporting an expansion of vocational training in Maryland’s high schools.

