By Alex DeMetrick
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday wasn’t a regular day for students at Johnston Square Elementary School.

“I was out of my mind when I saw this game room,” student Tamil Daniels summed it up.

A spare room was converted into a game room, thanks to a donation from NBA Denver Nuggets player Will Barton, who grew up in Baltimore and was looking for a way to give back.

“How can I help this school and help kids stay in school with good attendance and keep striving to get good grades,” Barton said.

“I think it’s beautiful and it’s nice for the boys that’s in my fourth grade class,” student Rashav Hardy said.

The girls have their own space — a room for dancing and exercise. The Vino Vixens Social Club, which mixes wine with good works, donated the money.

According to Vino Vixens member Erynez Roane, “since they already had a game room, we thought a dance room would be a great complement to exercise, have fun and express themselves.”

But it’s not all about dance and games — in order to use the room students must earn points for classroom work, strong attendance and good behavior.

