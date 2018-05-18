BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Areas of rain continue to move across the region and will slowly exit by Saturday.

A slight chance of a bit of sun may appear later tomorrow, but an additional shower or a thundershower may also be around later. We expect it to warm a bit into the low 70’s by later in the day.

Much warmer air is on tap for Sunday, along with more sun, but expect an afternoon thundershower as well.

More showers will be likely on Monday and Tuesday, but we may actually dry out by Wednesday!

Have great day and weekend!

